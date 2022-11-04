Chatham Co. voters take advantage of final day of early voting

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is the final day to vote early in Georgia for the November election.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, 2,261,094 people have already chosen to cast their ballots and 2.4 million are expected by the end of the day.

It’s last chance for Chatham County voters to get out and cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday, and voters said they’re excited to have that already completed.

“I passed by, and was like ‘oh my god!’ This was a reminder driving past the civic center that I needed to vote today. I think it’s very important especially in this election,” said Monsia Washington, a voter in Garden City.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is also on the ballot this fall, says the state continues to see record-breaking early voting turnout which could help with crowds on Election Day itself.

“If all these two and a half million people also showed up with the people who vote on Tuesday, there’s no way the counties could handle it. It really just helps level the flow, so that it’s a manageable process for the counties.”

Raffensperger says the state could have around 2 million voters turnout on Tuesday. Early voters say they’re thankful for a smooth process today.

“There’s a convenience to it, which makes it really attractive. So, we’re able to fit it into the work week and exercise our civic duty,” said Benjamin Simons and Alison Cooley, voted in Savannah.

“It was very quick and very efficient.”

Now, if you missed out on early voting, the next opportunity to cast your ballot is of course Election Day on Tuesday, November 8th.

