The Cockspur Island Lighthouse will shine again

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - When you drive out to Tybee Island, one of the beautiful things you see is the Cockspur Island Lighthouse off in the distance.

“Alrighty everybody grab a seat and let’s go ahead and get on off the dock.”

Only a short ride from the Captain Derek’s dock sits the Cockspur Island Lighthouse.

“People are really fascinated about the lighthouse. There’s a huge culture in this community that really feels a strong bond with it,” said Michael Donato, administrative officer for Fort Pulaski National Monument.

Its light once led ships into Savannah’s port.

“She was decommissioned in 1908, so the light was turned off officially,” said Harvey Ferrelle, president of Friends of Cockspur Island Lighthouse.

Harvey Ferrelle is the president of the Friends of Cockspur Island Lighthouse. A group that never stops working to preserve its beauty and strength to weather all storms.

“People driving across the bridge coming and going to Tybee and Savannah will notice that something’s going on over there.”

With the permission of the United States Coast Guard, years of fundraising and a big team effort, Ferrelle says they were able to buy a new solar-powered light and install it.

“Our maintenance workers came up with a really ingenious solution putting the solar panel in the window so that you can’t even see it,” said Donato.

“But it has to be blocked out to the east so it will not be confused with the navigational aid for the ships coming into Savannah’s port, so it’ll be seen from the west as you come to Tybee,” said Ferrelle.

Senior Captain Gary Hill with Captain Derek’s Dolphin Adventure says the lighthouse is always a conversation starter and one of their adventure stops.

“It’s really exciting to know that this bit of Tybee history will last for generations to come,” said Hill.

To celebrate the re-lighting, a jamboree will be held at Captain Derek’s tomorrow from noon to sunset.

“We’ll have live music, we’ll have raffles and various auctions going on.”

The jamboree also serves as a fundraiser for future lighthouse projects.

If you want to see the Cockspur Island Lighthouse shining bright, it’ll be lit around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and the light will be maintained so that future generations can enjoy it.

