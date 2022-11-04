Enmarket Arena ready for excitement of first Ghost Pirates game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is the eve of a history-making moment in the Hostess City. The Savannah Ghost Pirates will play their first ever home game on Saturday at Enmarket Arena.

This has been a highly anticipated game and it’s nearly sold out. The arena’s general manager said there’s only a handful of tickets left.

If you are planning to come to the game, he recommends that you park downtown and take the free trolley up to the arena that parks in front of the Savannah Civic Center.

He says they have around 2,000 parking spaces by the arena for now, but many of them belong to season ticketholders or have already been sold. You must pre-pay for parking at the arena.

“The best opportunity would be to park downtown and catch the trolley. There’s very limited availability that will be here. The best opportunity for people, if you go online and haven’t seen it available to you, park downtown, catch the trolley, have a good time, enjoy the scenic route,” Enmarket Arena General Manager Monty Jones Jr. said.

When all the construction is complete, Jones says the arena will have capacity for about 3,000 spaces.

Regardless of how you get to the game, organizers say you’ll be witnessing an important moment of Savannah history.

“It’s fantastic. If you look at it, it’s the first professional hockey franchise here in Savannah. And the team is undefeated right now. With them coming home undefeated, then getting their first win at home. I’m putting a lot of pressure on them, hey they’ve got to get that first win at home. The crowd is going to be a great atmosphere, it’s going to be a great time. For those who have never seen hockey live, come out and enjoy it. It’s fantastic live,” Jones said.

Doors open on Saturday at 5 p.m.

