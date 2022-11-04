‘Every little bit helps us:’ Second Harvest seeks donations ahead of holiday season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner, inflation is making it hard for food banks to keep their shelves stocked.

“Every little bit helps us.”

People at America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia food bank are experts at giving, especially this time of year.

“Volunteers have been here packing those boxes and we’re now getting out and distributing to people throughout the community.”

They have about 4,000 turkeys to give this holiday season, but believe it or not in years past, they have had more than that.

“A lot of the food that we normally get from the USDA hasn’t come this year.”

They say the empty shelves in their warehouse are usually stacked to the ceiling.

That hasn’t been the case for months. Director Mary Jane Crouch says even though they buy food by the truck load, prices are 30 to 40 percent higher.

Not to mention, people are not donating as much because even canned food prices have been high this year.

“And a lot that has to do with the supply chain and inflation, etc. So we really are struggling to get some of those food items to be able to make those holiday baskets,” said Director Mary Jane Crouch.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Crouch says now more than ever they need partners to host food drives for the holidays. Equally as important, she hopes people will donate when they see a food drive happening these next few weeks.

“So when you’re thinking about that one extra can of corn, it may not seem a lot to you but to that family that maybe wasn’t going to have that one can of corn it’s huge to be able to do that.”

You or your organization can sign up to host a food drive by going to their website.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.