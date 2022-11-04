Friday is last day for early voting in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is the final day of early voting in Georgia for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The Peach State has set a new record at the polls. Early voter turnout has officially passed the 2 million mark, breaking the old record. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s office show more than 2.1 million Georgians have turned out to vote early.

This includes more than 66,000 who voted Thursday.

The five locations across Chatham County will be open and if you don’t vote Friday, you will have to wait until Election Day on Tuesday.

Here is a reminder of where you can go: The Civic Center, Mosquito Control, Islands Library and Southwest Library are all open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the the Main Office on Eisenhower Drive from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There has already been record early voting turnout in the county. Elections officials say they had more than 2,000 voters a day across the locations for much of the early voting period – totaling nearly 38,000 voters so far.

More than 6,000 people have voted absentee in the county. They have sent out nearly 10,000 ballots, which means that 3,000 have not been returned – those need to be back by the time the polls close on Election Day at 7 p.m.

Make sure you check out your sample ballot before heading out to vote and don’t forget to bring a valid ID.

South Carolina’s deadline for early voting is Saturday.

