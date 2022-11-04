Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Friday is last day for early voting in Ga.

In-person early voting is another option election leaders are recommending to help avoid crowds...
In-person early voting is another option election leaders are recommending to help avoid crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is the final day of early voting in Georgia for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The Peach State has set a new record at the polls. Early voter turnout has officially passed the 2 million mark, breaking the old record. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s office show more than 2.1 million Georgians have turned out to vote early.

This includes more than 66,000 who voted Thursday.

The five locations across Chatham County will be open and if you don’t vote Friday, you will have to wait until Election Day on Tuesday.

Here is a reminder of where you can go: The Civic Center, Mosquito Control, Islands Library and Southwest Library are all open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the the Main Office on Eisenhower Drive from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There has already been record early voting turnout in the county. Elections officials say they had more than 2,000 voters a day across the locations for much of the early voting period – totaling nearly 38,000 voters so far.

More than 6,000 people have voted absentee in the county. They have sent out nearly 10,000 ballots, which means that 3,000 have not been returned – those need to be back by the time the polls close on Election Day at 7 p.m.

Make sure you check out your sample ballot before heading out to vote and don’t forget to bring a valid ID.

South Carolina’s deadline for early voting is Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Charlie Sapp
Savannah man acquitted of murder by a directed verdict
1200 block of 71st Street
Arrest made in Savannah shooting that killed a 17-year-old
Escaped inmates from Tattnall Co. captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

Latest News

TSPLOST on November ballot for Chatham Co. voters
TSPLOST on November ballot for Chatham Co. voters
THE News at 5:30
TSPLOST on November ballot for Chatham Co. voters
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.
Gov. Henry McMaster makes campaign stops in Beaufort Co.
THE News at 6
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster makes campaign stops Beaufort Co.