Georgia Ports officials say backlog of ships shouldn’t cause shortages in stores

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A traffic jam continues off the Port of Savannah with dozens of ships still waiting to dock.

“We peaked at about 45 ships about a month or so ago. We’re actually down to 30 vessels today,” said Griff Lynch, the executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority.

The backlog remains with just three weeks until Black Friday.

Georgia Port officials say they’re in a much different position this year compared to last when it comes to handling holiday shipping volume.

Meaning, you shouldn’t experience those item shortages when you head to the store.

“All the holiday goods have been either delivered to the warehouse or the stores. We’re starting to see that come alive. A lot of our customers moved to a ‘just in case’ mode versus a ‘just in time.’ So the ‘just in case’ means they got it months early, just to make sure they got it here,” said Lynch.

Port officials blame the backlog on shipping growth, impacts from Hurricane Ian, and west coast labor disputes causing shippers to redirect to Savannah.

“They’re negotiating a new contract, and when that happens, it’s about every six years, we tend to see a bump in business, so that shippers are protecting their interests, diversifying their interests and making sure they don’t get stuck with all their eggs in the wrong basket.”

The Georgia Ports Authority says that by year end Savannah would have processed 6 million, 20-foot equivalent units.

That’s up nearly 2 million from the start of the pandemic.

And from the waters to the roadways…demand is up too.

With the port handling approximately 15,000 trucks daily.

“There’s increasing shipping demands. On this side, I think, we have enough drivers. They’re going to show up. Things are starting to expand on this side. It’s a lot of growth, so they got to work out a lot of kinks, a lot of different things,” said truck driver Edward Sharp.

Leaders at the port are now working to end the backlog amid record growth.

“Still high, but we’re heading in the right direction,” said Lynch.

Port officials say much of what is on those ships is mainly extra inventory or items for other seasons.

The port of Savannah has 1.3 billion dollars set aside for yard improvements to handle the demand.

