Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension, supply chain state of emergency ahead of looming diesel shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Friday, extending the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax for the fourth time, as well as the supply chain state of emergency.

This comes after a looming diesel shortage was announced, as well as high inflation.

“As another holiday season and a looming diesel shortage approaches, Georgians are still facing record high inflation, growing costs at the grocery store just before Thanksgiving, and high prices at the pump as they prepare to travel to see family, all due to a complete failure of leadership in Washington,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “While we can’t fix everything politicians have broken, our responsible approach to reopening our economy while prioritizing both lives and livelihoods allows us to deliver needed relief by continuing to suspend our state’s gas tax. Alongside our partners in the legislature, we will continue working to ease the burden felt by Georgia’s families who deserve to have safe, warm, and prosperous holidays.”

“Georgians continue to struggle under the problems and generational inflation stoked by Democrats in D.C.,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “Meanwhile, Governor Kemp is stepping up to provide needed relief as we head into the Thanksgiving and Christmas season so that hardworking Georgians can enjoy both their families and holidays with a little more of their hard-earned dollars available for other expenses during this busy time of year. I applaud his leadership and commend this action.”

“Governor Kemp continues to lead – protecting hardworking Georgians and our economy,” said Speaker David Ralston. “His continued partnership with the General Assembly has saved Georgians hundreds of millions of dollars at the pump while Washington has done nothing. I appreciate his stewardship and focus on issues that impact every Georgia family.”

Both orders signed will be effective through December 11, 2022.

