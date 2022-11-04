Joe Cunningham campaigning in Beaufort in final days before election

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challengers, Joe Cunningham and Bruce Reeves.

A former congressman, Cunningham continued his tour around South Carolina on Friday by stopping in Beaufort.

After serving as the representative for U.S. House District 1 from 2019 to 2021, WTOC asked Cunningham why he now deserves your vote for governor.

“I’m running to make sure people retain their freedoms, whether that be a woman having the freedom to make her decision about her own body, veterans having the freedom to access medical cannabis as an alternative to opioids. We’re running on new ideas like legalizing marijuana and sports betting to then take that tax money and pay our teachers more and fix our roads. We’re going to put term limits on career politicians like Governor McMaster,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham believes his opponent has had adequate time in office to make whatever changes he wanted and says it’s time for a new voice to lead South Carolina.

