Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Joe Cunningham campaigning in Beaufort in final days before election

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The gubernatorial race in South Carolina features Governor Henry McMaster and his challengers, Joe Cunningham and Bruce Reeves.

A former congressman, Cunningham continued his tour around South Carolina on Friday by stopping in Beaufort.

After serving as the representative for U.S. House District 1 from 2019 to 2021, WTOC asked Cunningham why he now deserves your vote for governor.

“I’m running to make sure people retain their freedoms, whether that be a woman having the freedom to make her decision about her own body, veterans having the freedom to access medical cannabis as an alternative to opioids. We’re running on new ideas like legalizing marijuana and sports betting to then take that tax money and pay our teachers more and fix our roads. We’re going to put term limits on career politicians like Governor McMaster,” Cunningham said.

RELATED LINK >>> Gov. Henry McMaster makes campaign stops in Beaufort Co.

Cunningham believes his opponent has had adequate time in office to make whatever changes he wanted and says it’s time for a new voice to lead South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Statesboro High School
Statesboro High, Jenkins football game canceled after Snapchat threat reported
Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
1200 block of 71st Street
Arrest made in Savannah shooting that killed a 17-year-old

Latest News

THE News at 6
Georgia Ports officials say backlog of ships shouldn’t cause shortages in stores
Ogeechee Area Hospice
Staff, volunteers hold fundraiser at Ogeechee Area Hospice
Georgia Ports officials say backlog of ships shouldn’t cause shortages in stores
THE News at 5:30
$8.3 million broadband expansion announced for Hampton County