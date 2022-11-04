Sky Cams
Liberty Co. teacher wins $5k from Staples Thank A Teacher contest

Nakisia Sims
Nakisia Sims(Staples)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville teacher was selected as the winner of this years Staples Thank A Teacher contest.

Nakisia Sims organized a Gala for students with special needs from 3 different high schools in the area. She worked with staff, teachers, over 10 restaurants and businesses to make the Gala happen.

Over 70 students and their families attended the Gala with a formal dinner and dancing.

The Thank a Teacher Contest was created to recognize a teacher who went above and beyond for their students.

Sims was awarded $5,000 in Staples gift cards to buy supplies for the classroom.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

