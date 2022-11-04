Savannah Ghost Pirates home opener this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend will be a historic one for Savannah sports.

We are just one day away from the first ever home game for the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

It’s such an excitement for the city and for the hockey fans here! The game starts Saturday at 7 p.m. But before that, at 4:30 p.m., the Ghost Pirates will be set up in front of Enmarket Arena with games, food, drinks and some merchandise to celebrate the home opener.

The game is sold out – which is just under 7,000 fans who will be in the arena for the first ever home game for the Ghost Pirates.

The team was announced just over 21 months ago and the front office says they have worked so hard to prepare for the big day. Now that it’s almost here, they are ready to welcome in the fans.

“I think you are going to see a team that takes a lot of pride in wearing the jersey and hopefully we keep our motions in check, especially at the start of that game and we just play our style of hockey, obviously you want to put on a show and play your best hockey but we have to put on a show by staying within our systems and playing as hard as we can,” said Savannah Ghost Pirates Head Coach Rick Bennett.

If you are planning to come cheer them on, you have a few options. You can pre purchase parking online ahead of time and walk across the footbridge, you can rideshare or take a free shuttle from the Savannah Civic Center to the arena. Those shuttles start at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Ghost Pirates are off to a 4-0 start for their first season.

