Shots & Headshots fundraiser event

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer.

The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th year in Savannah and photographer Somi Benson-Jaja, owner of Somi Studios, joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us more about it.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

