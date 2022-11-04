Sky Cams
Staff, volunteers hold fundraiser at Ogeechee Area Hospice

Ogeechee Area Hospice
Ogeechee Area Hospice(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff members and volunteers teamed up today at Ogeechee Area Hospice to raise money and awareness for an agency that helps patients in Bulloch and surrounding counties.

The folks at Ogeechee Area Hospice say they’re encouraged by this fundraiser, not just from the amount of money raised, but also the people who come volunteer to help raise it.

Volunteers started grilling overnight to get enough ready for 2,600 plates. In it’s 15th year, the fundraiser gets plenty of support from the community.

But many of the people who show up to pack plates, group the orders, or distribute the meals are loved ones of Hospice patients who give their time to support the non-profit group that helps so many.

“We just know, if they’re coming back and are eager to be here, then we’re doing something right,” said Tinker Lanier at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

It’s one of their largest fundraisers each year and Lanier says they could not do it without the entire team.

