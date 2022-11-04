Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tormenta prepares for its first league championship game this weekend

By Dal Cannady
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The eyes of the soccer world will be on The Boro this weekend.

Statesboro’s pro soccer team, Tormenta FC, plays for its first league championship.

Folks from the Tormenta franschise say hosting a league championship is maybe more of a challenge than “just” playing for the title.

Coaches and team owners could not be more ecstatic to be playing for the USL League One cup this Sunday and be one of the final two teams playing.

“Come this time of the year, everybody’s got good players. Everybody’s got tactics. Everybody’s had their highs and lows,” said Head Coach Ian Cameron.

The game will be televised world wide on ESPN 2. It’s a chance to tell the story of a team founded in 2015 and playing with its hometown behind it.

“This is the smallest market in all of pro soccer in the United States and it’s not even close,” said Tormenta President Darin Van Tassell.

The team also announced their pre-match warmup gear will remember teammate Carter Payne, who was killed back in July.

It all happens Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Statesboro High School
Statesboro High, Jenkins football game canceled after Snapchat threat reported
Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
1200 block of 71st Street
Arrest made in Savannah shooting that killed a 17-year-old

Latest News

THE News at 5:30
Tormenta prepares for its first league championship game this weekend
Enmarket Arena ready for excitement of first Ghost Pirates game
Statesboro High School
Statesboro High, Jenkins football game canceled after Snapchat threat reported
Ghost Pirates Special
Savannah Ghost Pirates home opener this Saturday