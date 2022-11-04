Tormenta prepares for its first league championship game this weekend

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The eyes of the soccer world will be on The Boro this weekend.

Statesboro’s pro soccer team, Tormenta FC, plays for its first league championship.

Folks from the Tormenta franschise say hosting a league championship is maybe more of a challenge than “just” playing for the title.

Coaches and team owners could not be more ecstatic to be playing for the USL League One cup this Sunday and be one of the final two teams playing.

“Come this time of the year, everybody’s got good players. Everybody’s got tactics. Everybody’s had their highs and lows,” said Head Coach Ian Cameron.

The game will be televised world wide on ESPN 2. It’s a chance to tell the story of a team founded in 2015 and playing with its hometown behind it.

“This is the smallest market in all of pro soccer in the United States and it’s not even close,” said Tormenta President Darin Van Tassell.

The team also announced their pre-match warmup gear will remember teammate Carter Payne, who was killed back in July.

It all happens Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

