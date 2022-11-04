Warm weekend with just a slight rain chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning starts out with temperatures once again in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll have mostly clear skies throughout the day with a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures warm to the mid 70s by noon with highs near 80 degrees. If you have evening plans, the weather looks great! Temperatures will be in the 60s after sunset with a light breeze.

Happy Friday! Temperatures are in the 50s this morning, but we'll be warming to the upper 70s this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/1zPWnDwoVJ — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) November 4, 2022

Friday Tybee Tides: 8.5′ 5:25AM I 1.7′ 11:48AM I 8.8′ 5:58PM

Patchy fog is possible Saturday morning with temperatures back in the mid 60s at daybreak. Although inland areas will likely remain mostly dry this weekend, a few showers will push onshore. For November, it will be a nice weekend to get outside with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night!

Early next week we will be watching a broad area of low pressure moving north from the Bahamas. Monday will be dry with highs near 80. Then, the chance is increasing for us to receive rain from this system, starting late Tuesday with rain more likely Wednesday into Thursday. This will help drop our afternoon highs back into the 70s during the middle of the week. Stay tuned for updates!

Tropical weather update:

The system that could bring us rain during the middle of next week has a 30% chance of becoming subtropical or tropical system over the next five days. We will be watching the Caribbean sea and the Bahamas over the next few days as an area of low pressure tries to develop.

Meanwhile, Lisa has weakened into a tropical depression and will move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

There is another area of interest east of Bermuda, but this only has a 10% chance of development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

