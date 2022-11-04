Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Warm weekend with just a slight rain chance

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning starts out with temperatures once again in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll have mostly clear skies throughout the day with a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures warm to the mid 70s by noon with highs near 80 degrees. If you have evening plans, the weather looks great! Temperatures will be in the 60s after sunset with a light breeze.

Friday Tybee Tides: 8.5′ 5:25AM I 1.7′ 11:48AM I 8.8′ 5:58PM

Patchy fog is possible Saturday morning with temperatures back in the mid 60s at daybreak. Although inland areas will likely remain mostly dry this weekend, a few showers will push onshore. For November, it will be a nice weekend to get outside with afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night!

Early next week we will be watching a broad area of low pressure moving north from the Bahamas. Monday will be dry with highs near 80. Then, the chance is increasing for us to receive rain from this system, starting late Tuesday with rain more likely Wednesday into Thursday. This will help drop our afternoon highs back into the 70s during the middle of the week. Stay tuned for updates!

Tropical weather update:

The system that could bring us rain during the middle of next week has a 30% chance of becoming subtropical or tropical system over the next five days. We will be watching the Caribbean sea and the Bahamas over the next few days as an area of low pressure tries to develop.

Meanwhile, Lisa has weakened into a tropical depression and will move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

There is another area of interest east of Bermuda, but this only has a 10% chance of development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation
Charlie Sapp
Savannah man acquitted of murder by a directed verdict
1200 block of 71st Street
Arrest made in Savannah shooting that killed a 17-year-old
Escaped inmates from Tattnall Co. captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

Latest News

Andrew and Dylan break down the weekend forecast
Andrew's Friday morning forecast 11.4
Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-03-2022
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Mild morning, warmer afternoon
Mild morning, warm afternoon
Andrew's Thursday morning forecast 11.3