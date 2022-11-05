2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause.

Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up.

Proceeds from the race went toward the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire a charity that provides housing for families of seriously ill children.

There’s a home on the campus of Memorial Health in Savannah that’s just steps away from the children’s hospital, and is there to use for anyone that might need it.

Lizzy Ross, Programs Director of the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire was thrilled by the turnout- but not surprised.

“The communities here are amazing in how much they do. Just up here alone with everyone here today, it’s amazing to see what they can do. And we love and appreciate everyone in the communities surrounding our own,” Lizzy Ross said.

“I think it’s such an inspiration that we’re able to come together and run and celebrate something and be able to give something back to the community as a whole. They’re just, they have such incredible stories, and it’s really inspiring. It makes you want to run and want to give back,” Winner Sierra Poland said.

In addition to the adults race, there were also shorter races for kids to participate in, as well as some door prizes.

One lucky lady went home with four tickets to see the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

