Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

5 people found dead inside house after reported shooting in Maryland

Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PLATA, Md. (WUSA) - Police are investigating after five people were found dead inside a Maryland home after a reported shooting.

“It’s a very sad day for this town,” La Plata Police Chief Carl Schinner said.

Around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon police were called to a home in La Plata, Maryland.

“Went inside, found all five people were deceased. All appear to be adults,” Diane Richardson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. “Investigators are working through the scene trying to positively identify the victims and establish a motive.”

Police said the 911 call came from a witness who reported the shooting. Richardson said she would not further elaborate.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to be on camera, said there had been some issues at the home in the past.

“The only thing I can say about that is that we have investigators looking into that, but I can’t confirm anything at this point,” Richardson said in response.

She said police have been in touch with the owner of the house but didn’t say if they currently live here or were renting it out, or whether they were there when all of this unfolded.

At this time, there appear to be more questions than answers for those who live in the quiet community.

“Agricopia is an extremely quiet neighborhood. This is certainly way out of the ordinary, it’s heartbreaking,” Schinner said. “And it’s heartbreaking for this community. And we grieve with this community as they’re going to mourn this loss of their neighbors, their friends and our residents”

And police said this was a contained situation and there is no threat to anyone else.

Copyright 2022 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statesboro High School
Statesboro High, Jenkins football game canceled after Snapchat threat reported
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
Quinton Simon
Missing boy’s granddad dies in Burke County hit-and-run
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.
Fugitive arrested after investigator spots him on vacation at Disney World
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
An enrollment form for Medicare is pictured in this photo from Oct. 11, 2019. With Medicare’s...
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes