6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball tournament held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday marked day two of the 6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball Open held at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club.

This year the three-day tournament drew in more than 300 people. A bit of a rain delay kept it from starting on time, but as soon as the courts dried up the teams got underway.

This tournament is Special Pop’s sole fundraiser every year bringing in thousands of dollars to help the organization fulfill its mission. Special Pops is short for ‘special population.

The organization is dedicated to enriching the lives and well-being of people living with intellectual challenges by way of tennis and pickleball.

Organizers say most of their roughly 80 athletes live in group homes and typically don’t have a lot of opportunities for social interaction except for when it’s time for tennis or pickleball instruction.

“It’s their athletic outlet, it’s their social outlet and it gets them out and exercising and having a great time. I think that’s what makes it mean so much to our membership, why they’ve gotten behind it so much and it’s spread throughout the greater Savannah community,” Director Chris Kader said.

“We have about 12 states represented by players who come from all over to play in this because they’re supporting our charity. They believe in what we do, but also it’s just the fun of pickleball,” Director Elison Mcallister said.

Special Pops hosts tennis and pickleball clinics every week during the spring and fall.

The men’s doubles will get underway tomorrow marking the last day of the tournament.

If you’d like to get involved with Special Pops click here.

