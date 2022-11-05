Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

All lanes of Chatham Pkwy closed following crash

(wdtv)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All lanes of Chatham Parkway between Police Memorial Drive and Business Center Drive are closed following a crash.

Driver are urged to use a different route.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statesboro High School
Statesboro High, Jenkins football game canceled after Snapchat threat reported
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
Quinton Simon
Missing boy’s granddad dies in Burke County hit-and-run
Cockspur Island Lighthouse
The Cockspur Island Lighthouse will shine again

Latest News

Generic photo of a mail-in ballot
More than 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters, officials say
THE News at 11
Blood cancer fighters, survivors “light the night” with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Blood cancer fighters and survivors “light the night”
Blood cancer fighters, survivors “light the night” with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
THE News at 7
The Cockspur Island Lighthouse will shine again