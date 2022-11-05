All lanes of Chatham Pkwy closed following crash
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All lanes of Chatham Parkway between Police Memorial Drive and Business Center Drive are closed following a crash.
Driver are urged to use a different route.
#SPDTraffic All lanes of Chatham Parkway between Police Memorial Drive and Business Center Drive are closed due to a single vehicle, serious injury crash. Please seek an alternate route.— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) November 5, 2022
