Blood cancer fighters, survivors “light the night” with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lighting the night for cancer fighters and survivors, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society filled the Memorial Health campus for their annual walk.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars they raise will go toward research to find a cure.

Three different colored lanterns tell the story of blood cancer patients around the world.

This survivor, Katherine Welch, said her son saved her life.

“I was diagnosed at 22 weeks pregnant with acute myeloid leukemia with this little guy in my tummy and I actually went through three rounds of chemotherapy pregnant,” said Katherine Welch, survivor of acute myeloid leukemia.

She’s been cancer free now for five years.

“This little guy whew...sorry...he made me fight. I heard his heartbeat everyday and that really pushed me and when I relapsed I would say for me to keep pushing on it’s to be his mom.”

Welch said she doesn’t want her son or any family to live in a world with blood cancer.

“I wanted to help find a cure for the next generation.”

Her son wants the same thing.

“Everyone who is sick at the doctor...I really hope they can feel better,” he said.

Welch is giving back on the same team as Dr. Louis Degennaro, the President and CEO of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“We don’t have a cure yet for these diseases. We’ve made tremendous progress, but the goal is never to have a family suffer from these diseases in the future.”

Nicole Withers knows the battle of blood cancer, she’s a survivor now, but was diagnosed at the start of the pandemic.

“I had a lot of pain,” she said. “I did have to go through chemotherapy.”

The community here of fighters and survivors is what she didn’t have.

“There’s a lot of things your body goes through during chemotherapy and it’s nice to have someone to talk to and say oh, do you guys experience this?”

LLS hopes people see the power of envisioning a world without blood cancer with one lantern or hundreds of lanterns together.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

