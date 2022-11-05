High school football playoff schedule (Nov. 11)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The area’s best high school football teams have shifted their focus to the state playoffs.

Teams in Georgia open first round play on Friday, November 12, while teams in South Carolina will play second round games.

Here is the schedule for this Friday’s state playoff games. The schedule will update with game times as WTOC confirms them.

GHSA FIRST ROUND

Class AAAAAA

Houston County at Brunswick

Lee County at Effingham County

Glynn Academy at Northside-Warner Robins

Class AAAAA

Jones County at Ware County

Ola at Coffee

Jenkins at Warner Robins

Statesboro at Dutchtown

Class AAAA

Whitewater at Benedictine

Trinity Christian at Wayne County

New Hampstead at Troup County

Class AAA

Salem at Calvary Day

Hephzibah at Savannah Christian

Liberty County at Harlem

Long County at Morgan County

Class AA

Washington County at Appling County

Laney at Pierce County

Toombs County at Putnam County

Tattnall County at Thomson

Class A-Division II

Wheeler County at McIntosh Co. Academy

Dooly County at Jenkins County

Emanuel Co. Institute at Telfair County

Montgomery County at Wilcox County

Class A-Division I

Temple at Metter

Crawford County at Screven County

Bryan County at Heard County

Claxton at Lamar County

Bacon County at Swainsboro

SCHSL SECOND ROUND

Class AAAA

Bluffton at South Florence

Class AAA

Crestwood at Beaufort

Class AA

Wade Hampton at Oceanside Collegiate

Class A

Carvers Bay at Estill

SCISA SECOND ROUND

Class AA

Thomas Sumter vs. Bethesda

Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy

Class A

Thomas Heyward vs. Calhoun Academy

GIAA FIRST ROUND

Matchups TBD

