High school football playoff schedule (Nov. 11)
Area teams seek to make deep playoff runs in GA and SC
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The area’s best high school football teams have shifted their focus to the state playoffs.
Teams in Georgia open first round play on Friday, November 12, while teams in South Carolina will play second round games.
Here is the schedule for this Friday’s state playoff games. The schedule will update with game times as WTOC confirms them.
GHSA FIRST ROUND
Class AAAAAA
Houston County at Brunswick
Lee County at Effingham County
Glynn Academy at Northside-Warner Robins
Class AAAAA
Jones County at Ware County
Ola at Coffee
Jenkins at Warner Robins
Statesboro at Dutchtown
Class AAAA
Whitewater at Benedictine
Trinity Christian at Wayne County
New Hampstead at Troup County
Class AAA
Salem at Calvary Day
Hephzibah at Savannah Christian
Liberty County at Harlem
Long County at Morgan County
Class AA
Washington County at Appling County
Laney at Pierce County
Toombs County at Putnam County
Tattnall County at Thomson
Class A-Division II
Wheeler County at McIntosh Co. Academy
Dooly County at Jenkins County
Emanuel Co. Institute at Telfair County
Montgomery County at Wilcox County
Class A-Division I
Temple at Metter
Crawford County at Screven County
Bryan County at Heard County
Claxton at Lamar County
Bacon County at Swainsboro
SCHSL SECOND ROUND
Class AAAA
Bluffton at South Florence
Class AAA
Crestwood at Beaufort
Class AA
Wade Hampton at Oceanside Collegiate
Class A
Carvers Bay at Estill
SCISA SECOND ROUND
Class AA
Thomas Sumter vs. Bethesda
Colleton Prep at Beaufort Academy
Class A
Thomas Heyward vs. Calhoun Academy
GIAA FIRST ROUND
Matchups TBD
