No injuries reported in fire at International Paper on Highway 80

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at International Paper on Highway 80 in Bloomingdale caused heavy smoke in the area Saturday afternoon.

Officials say just before 4 p.m. a conveyor belt at the facility started the fire.

No one was injured in the incident but you should be aware of the heavy smoke in the area, if you have lung or breathing issues.

