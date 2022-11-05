Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

No injuries reported in fire at International Paper on Highway 80

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at International Paper on Highway 80 in Bloomingdale caused heavy smoke in the area Saturday afternoon.

Officials say just before 4 p.m. a conveyor belt at the facility started the fire.

No one was injured in the incident but you should be aware of the heavy smoke in the area, if you have lung or breathing issues.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statesboro High School
Statesboro High, Jenkins football game canceled after Snapchat threat reported
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home
Quinton Simon
Missing boy’s granddad dies in Burke County hit-and-run
Cockspur Island Lighthouse
The Cockspur Island Lighthouse will shine again

Latest News

Chatham Pkwy
All lanes of Chatham Pkwy closed following crash
2022 Red Shoe Run
2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
Special Pops Charity Pickleball
6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball tournament held Saturday
Generic photo of a mail-in ballot
More than 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters, officials say