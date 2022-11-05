Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning.

Abrams had a number of people speak before her- including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, ((pronounced ‘when’)), Edna Jackson, and even actress Natalie Portman.

When Abrams took the stage she spoke about her stance on a number of issues, advocating for expanding Medicaid, tightening up gun control in Georgia, and showing support for a woman’s right to get an abortion.

She also spoke on voter’s rights, and encouraged everyone to vote- emphasizing just how close Election Day really is.

“We are three days from destiny, three days from victory that is unfinished business for the state of Georgia, three days away from reclaiming our rights and writing our future,” Stacey Abrams said.

Abrams’ opponent is incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp who defeated her back in 2018.

It was the closest Governor’s race in Georgia since 1966.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.