1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a crash that shutdown all lanes of Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.

Savannah Police say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2006 Mercedes Benz 430 was racing another car when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree.

The car caught fire as a result. The driver was identified as Tierra Grant, 20, and she died as a result her injuries.

The other car has not been located at this time.

The investigation continues.

