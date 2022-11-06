Bulldogs dominate in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia dominated in every facet of the game and the home crowd answered the call. Kirby Smart challenged the Bulldog fan base and they rose to the occasion.

Making a serious impact in this game. Tennessee offense had six more false starts, than they did touchdowns.

“Shoutout to UGA fans, this fan base. They came out, they really showed up and they were a big part of this game,” Marcus Rosemy- Jacksaint said.

When it started raining I think it got louder. It was awesome and they do a great job every time. Coach Smart called them out and I think they rose to the occasion,” Ladd Mcconkey said.

Defensively, Georgia made life miserable for Hendon Hooker and the highest scoring offense in the country.

The Bulldogs sacked Hooked six times, forced him to throw just his second interception of the season, while holding him to under 200 yards passing, and no touchdowns.

Georgia also held the Volunteers to under one hundred yards rushing. They set the tone early and no matter how Tennessee tried to adjust, the Bulldog defense continued to own the day. Just a dominant four quarter performance, silencing any critics.

We know, but people don’t know that you talk with your helmets and shoulder pads. We don’t really get into the outside sources. The front did an amazing job. We had this game plan of do more with less. We had a three down front because they spread it out and were an up tempo team,” Javon Bullard said.

On the offensive side of the ball, Stetson Bennett played the game that the Bulldogs needed him to.

Poised, efficient, and effective while showing his true leadership.

Bennett threw for 257 yards and two scores, but it was his 13 yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter that swung the momentum Georiga’s way.

Ladd McConkey put together his best receiving performance of the season, hauling in 94 yards, complimented by a 37 yard touchdown grab to extend their first quarter lead.

The Bulldogs didn’t put up incredible rushing numbers, but Kenny Mcintosh and Daywan Edwards were effective when needed.

“Yeah, we think our offense is pretty good so, yeah, we are pretty proud of how we played today,” Stetson Bennett said.

It is clear that Georgia took the rankings personal, and punched the Volunteers right in their mouths for four quarters of football.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.