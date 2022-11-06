Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to upper-60s. We’ll continue tracking more patchy fog and light drizzle through mid-morning.

Throughout the day, I’ll continue tracking more isolated rain chances around our coastal areas with more scattered chances for inland areas. Luckily, there should begin to subside as we get closer to sunset. However, high temps will be dependent on these rain chances and cloud cover.

Right now, I’m looking for high to be in the upper-70s to lower-80s for most. Going into the start of next week, I’ll look for lower rain chances as high stay in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

After Tuesday, we’ll be tracking more cloud cover and increasing rain chances throughout the second half of the week as we track a potential tropical system working its way in from the south. At the moment, not much is known about this system. However, things should become more pronounced in the next few days. So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast.

