Georgia and South Carolina polls opening Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting in Georgia ended Friday, and it ended in South Carolina Saturday.

Voters turned out in both states in record numbers, but some people still have yet to cast their ballot.

The polls will open again on Tuesday, which is the national Election Day.

Polls in both South Carolina and Georgia will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting.

They say it was more convenient for them than early voting because of the extended hours, and that they get time off work to do it.

They’re glad they’ll have the opportunity and they say that they’ll get their ballot cast no matter how long it takes.

“Go vote, at least take a chance. Then you can’t say, ‘Oh, I didn’t want that person in office.’ You can’t blame nobody but yourself,” Chatham County Voter George Simpson said.

“Everybody should vote. That’s what everyone here fought for, that’s what all the men and women in the graves that we just placed flags on fought for,” Veteran Mark Smith said.

