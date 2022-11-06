Ghost Pirates hit the ice for the first time in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of green took over Enmarket Arena for the first ever Ghost Pirates game in Savannah.

“Oh my God, this is so awesome.”

Fans excited to watch the Ghost Pirates take to the ice.

A moment they say has been more than a year in the making.

“You get the energy off of everybody in here. The roar, the crowd, just everything going on, it’s so exciting. I almost busted into tears a few minutes ago just thinking about what’s going on,” Ghost Pirates Fan Annette Cheney said.

And long before the puck dropped hockey lovers arrived as soon as doors opened hoping to grab some Ghost Pirates merch while also beating the crowds.

“Parking wasn’t horrible and I know they’re still working on parking but it really wasn’t a bad situation,” Ghost Pirates Fan Matthew Iannatto said.

Arena officials say tonight’s game represents a growing presence in the region for the sport.

“The game plays well in the south. Everyone talks about hockey being a sport where players play on ponds, really, it’s an indoor sport. You can play the sport anywhere,” Co-chair Peter Luukko said.

And with the arrival of the Ghost Pirates also comes an expected hockey boom in the Hostess City.

“You’ll see young children playing. You’ll see people progress from that end – learn the sport, buy equipment, go to tournaments/host tournaments, we’re going to build more rinks here,” Luukko said.

As Ghost Pirates fever shows no sign of slowing down

“Ticket sales are off the charts. People, obviously, are interested already,” Luukko said.

If you missed Saturday’s game the Ghost Pirates will play a total of 36 home games here this season.

The next home game is on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Florida Everblades.

