Ghost Pirates win first home game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a high energy feel inside Enmarket Arena as a crowd of more than 6800 watched the Savannah Ghost Pirates take the home ice for the first time ever.

The team called it a complete win one they felt the first home crowd played a part in.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable. We really hope that it stays that way and we keep feeding off of that because it was a great environment. Really, really fun to play in,” Isaiah Saville said.

“I think it starts with the crowd. I thought just the atmosphere alone kind of gave us life, gave us legs,” Ghost Pirates Head Coach Rick Bennett said.

And that crowd was treated to a dominant performance from the home side.

After a scoreless first period, the Ghost Pirates found their legs in the second.

Off a Greenville turnover, Spencer Naas puts it in the back of the net for the first goal in Enmarket Arena history.

“It’s pretty cool to be honest with you. That’s something that I would’ve been pretty happy with anyone getting it, but I was pretty happy to get it. Yeah, it’s fun. I’ll remember that one for a while,” Spencer Naas said.

The goal cranked up the crowd even more, and just minutes later they saw another as Brandon Estes made it 2-0 Ghost Pirates…the first of two goals on the night for Estes.

That was all Savannah needed thanks to the play of Isaiah Saville in the net.

The 22 year old Anchorage, Alaska native made 32 saves in the victory, his season debut for the Ghost Pirates.

“Yeah I thought he was phenomenal tonight. It was good to see him come and shut the door for us in a big win.”

