Police searching for missing 12-year-old

Colt Tootle
Colt Tootle(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Officials say Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday.

He is 5′3″, 130 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black and blue shirt and underwear.

If you see Tootle, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

