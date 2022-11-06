Police searching for missing 12-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Officials say Colt Tootle was last seen on Welwood Drive around 2 p.m. Saturday.

He is 5′3″, 130 lbs, and was last seen wearing a black and blue shirt and underwear.

If you see Tootle, call 911.

