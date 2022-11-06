Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Police arrest suspect following shooting in downtown Savannah

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have arrested a 27-year-old man following a shooting near W. St. Julian and Jefferson Streets.

Officers responded to the area for a reported shooting and discovered a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the male victim and suspect had been in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Detectives identified the suspect as Joshua Bowser.

He was located and arrested on charges of aggravated assault, obstruction, marijuana less than an ounce, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Pkwy
1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy
Statesboro High School
Statesboro High, Jenkins football game canceled after Snapchat threat reported
Cockspur Island Lighthouse
The Cockspur Island Lighthouse will shine again
Police chief releases statement after another protester arrested outside Quinton Simon’s home

Latest News

Special Pops Charity Pickleball
6th annual Special Pops Charity Pickleball tournament held Saturday
2022 Red Shoe Run
2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
Ghost Pirates
Ghost Pirates hit the ice for the first time in Savannah
Chatham Pkwy
1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy