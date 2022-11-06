Savannah Police arrest suspect following shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have arrested a 27-year-old man following a shooting near W. St. Julian and Jefferson Streets.

Officers responded to the area for a reported shooting and discovered a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the male victim and suspect had been in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Detectives identified the suspect as Joshua Bowser.

He was located and arrested on charges of aggravated assault, obstruction, marijuana less than an ounce, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.