SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time.

