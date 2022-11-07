Sky Cams
1 person dead following two-vehicle crash in Brooklet

(Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on North GA 26 and Highway 80 West in Brooklet Sunday afternoon.

Officials say a Honda was traveling south on Cromley Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and entered Georgia 26.

The Honda was struck on the left side by the front of a transport truck.  

The driver and front seat passenger of the Honda were taken to the Hospital.  The rear seat passenger of the Honda was not restrained and died on the scene.

The rear seat passenger was identified as Virbalaben Bhatt, according to officials.

