5 people recognized for saving the lives of 5 others following car crash

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and fire chief are recognizing five people for saving the lives of 5 others when their car crashed, hit a culvert, flipped and then burst into flames.

This happened on Thursday off Highway 152, had it not been for them, first responders say the outcome could’ve been fatal.

Mariah: “What was it like to see each other today, the first time in person?

“It was emotional for me. Very nice, very emotional.”

“As scared as I was there, I was glad I was there. You know, two minutes later if none of us were there it could’ve turned really bad,” Witness Stacey Turbyfill said.

and Christopher Johnson are two of the five people who sacrificed their own lives on Thursday to help save others.

“I have a four-year-old daughter and I would want someone to do the same for her if she was ever in that position,” Witness Christopher Johnson said.

This police dash cam footage shows the terrifying scene. The car engulfed in flames.

Turbyfill says he saw it happen.

“She went by me. I was slowing down and I looked in my mirror and I seen her hit the culvert and the car turn a cartwheel and thank the Lord it landed on its wheels the way it did,” Turbyfill said.

That’s when Turbyfill says he pulled over and ran toward the car. Soon after Johnson as well as Samantha Castro, Stacy Callaway and Holly Brook Brinson all showed up to help.

“As soon as I saw it, I knew, regardless of whether there were children or not, I knew that somebody needed help and I 100% was gonna stop.”

In the car was a mother and her four kids ranging in ages from 18 months to nine years old. They tell me each of them assigned themselves a duty, staying calm knowing every second is crucial.

“I pulled open the back passenger door on the right side and I took the baby out,” Johnson says.

“We had to move the children because the fire got so hot and everything was popping,” Turbyfill says.

“That car could’ve exploded on us while trying to get the victims out,” Johnson says.

And Johnson says it did just minutes after.

“It just shows me how much mercy and grace that God has on us,” Johnson says.

Castro says she waited with a few of the kids until more help came.

“I stayed with them and held paper towels to kind of clean them up some, gave them water.”

Officials say three of the victims were seriously hurt. Each either taken by ambulance or airlifted to Savannah. Johnson says going home that night.

“I really couldn’t do nothing, but cry,” Johnson says.

Now, they’re being hailed heroes even though they say it’s just what they were put there to do.

“I can’t take any credit,” Johnson said.

“No credit to us. I just thank God that we were there to help,” Turbyfill says.

“I’d hope that if someone else encountered something like that or see something like that you’d stop without hesitation,” Castro said.

The five of them say they all have this connection now and hope to meet with the victims once they’ve recovered.

“I knew none of those people that were there, but it’s like we all kind of left with a little bit more appreciation for one another and kind of sharing this experience and this bond that I truly believe changed my life,” Castro says.

The fire chief thanks these men and women and says he plans on recognizing them in the future at a public meeting. All five victims are expected to be okay.

