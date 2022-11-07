70,000 people expected to vote in Chatham County on Election Day, voting officials say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is Election Day, and officials believe it will be the busiest Election Day turnout in years.

That’s despite nearly 50,000 people in Chatham County already casting their vote early.

It’s quiet at the Board of Elections after a record breaking early voting season.

The supervisor of elections says he expects 70,000-75,000 people will head to the polls in Chatham County for election day.

With that many people expected to vote, about 800 to 900 volunteers and staff will be working the polls and are preparing around the clock.

“All day long and half the night.”

With Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams competing for the governor’s seat for a second time, Supervisor of Elections Billy Wooten says he projects more people will turn out than in 2018.

“I think we’ll have a big crowd at the polls. In 2018, the turnout was about 56 percent. I think tomorrow will be 65 percent or better,” Chatham County Supervisor of Elections Billy Wooten said

He says 30 to 35 percent of people living in Chatham County have already voted early and adds almost 10,000 absentee ballots were submitted over the past three weeks.

Wooten thinks more people will show up because recent elections happened in a pandemic, but he says no election comes without hiccups.

“It’ll definitely be better than the pandemic election in 2020. Will we have a perfect election? No. Just the volume of people, the number of workers, the number of machines, things happen.”

And if you still have an absentee ballot to drop off, here’s a reminder that you can only do that at the Board of Elections office and you have until 7 p.m. on election day to drop off that absentee ballot.

