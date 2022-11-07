Sky Cams
Body found after mobile home fire

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found following a mobile home fire Sunday.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Effingham Fire responded to a mobile home fire in the area of 2053 Sandhill Road just before 12:30 a.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the mobile home was fully engulfed.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the home.

The identity of the body has not been confirmed and it is unknown how the victim died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

