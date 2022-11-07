Sky Cams
City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade

By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday.

The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.

The parade heads straight down Main Street through the heart of downtown Hinesville. Organized by the East Liberty County American Legion Post 321, the tradition started back in 2006.

Video from a prior parade shows how well-attended the afternoon is. Organizers say they have around 45 parade entries right now including the 3rd Infantry Division Band.

Many of the people who make this day happen are veterans themselves.

“I do it because I want to share that day with my fellow vets. It’s a day you can get up and say ‘hey, thank you for what everybody did, not just what I’ve done, all veterans no matter active or what, or retired, it’s ‘hey, thanks for a job well done.’ We don’t say it enough to all of our veterans,” said Army veteran Dennis Fitzgerald.

Veterans giving back to their fellow armed servicemen and women.

Lineup for participants begins on Friday at 2 p.m., and the parade starts at 4 p.m.

