Daylight Savings Time interrupting sleep patterns, less sunlight effecting mental health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the weekend we enjoyed that extra hour of sleep for Daylight Saving Time.

And just like our clocks re-set, health professionals say it’s also a good time to re-evaluate your sleep clocks as well.

It can vary person to person, some people can function on six hours, but others need a little bit more. If the extra hour this weekend was helpful for you, it might be time to rethink your schedule.

Sleep is important for so many of our daily functions like the ability to think, concentrate, regulate emotions and even digestion.

But the Behavioral Health Manager at Memorial says these are only successful with consistent sleep patterns, you can’t just binge on your sleep to catch up.

She recommends taking time this week to evaluate your sleep schedule and see if you need to make any changes to the amount of sleep you are getting.

“So I would really suggest, be in a consistent rhythm, document how it is impacting your appetite, your mood, not over caffeinating and using the chemicals so we think we are rested and then you can go and talk to your primary care doctor and say, this is how I am presenting, what are some strategies we can use,” said Memorial Behavioral Health Manager Mary Jo Horton.

Not just the amount of sleep but also the quality. She says put yourself to bed like you would a child, without caffeine and not in front of the TV or other distractions.

Daylight Saving Time over the weekend also means we have crossed into a new season - the holidays are just around the corner.

As we start off this week, you will have more light on your drive to work, but it will mostly likely be dark when you get home. That change can be really difficult.

That’s why Horton has some reminders. She says isolation is the main concern.

This week, take time to sign up for walking groups, join the YMCA, check out a community center - anything to keep you connected this winter.

Also, she recommends scheduling social times with friends and family in person or just on the phone, not to benefit you but also those around you.

“You don’t need to have really intense conversations for people to validated and connected, simply being noticed and having chit chat and talking sports and things fun, your puppers and pets, all of these are uplifting ways to connect without worrying that you have to get super series with people you don’t know very well.”

So don’t be afraid to strike up conversation with your neighbor because it can go a long way. We don’t always know what people are going through so staying connected is key as we go through the holiday season and into the new year.

