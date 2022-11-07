Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into tomorrow, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid-60s. We’ll continue tracking more patchy fog and light drizzle through mid-morning. I’ll look for lower rain chances as high stay in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Throughout most of the week, tides/wave heights will be higher due to us being in a full moon phase. Starting Wednesday, we’ll be tracking more high winds (gusts up to 30 mph), cloud cover, and increasing rain chances throughout the second half of the week as we track a potential tropical system working its way in from the southeast.

Right now the highest impacts from this system will be felt on Thursday/Friday. That’s when we’ll be looking for anywhere from 2-3+ inches of rain, more gusty winds, possible flooding especially around high tide, and possible beach erosion.

All of these are currently based on the current forecast track of this system. However, things could still change and should become more pronounced in the next few days. So, be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast. Regardless, by next weekend we should start to see clearer skies and cooler temps after a stronger front pushes through.

