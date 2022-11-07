Fire, explosions reported at Symrise Chemical Plant in Glynn Co.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a fire at the Symrise Chemical Plant at Colonel’s Island.

The plant has been evacuated and multiple explosions have been reported. Glynn County fire crews confirm the chemical they are dealing with is hydrogen peroxide pinene. This chemical is used for things such as fragrance in mineral oils.

Fire crews are unable to safely enter the building. At this time it is unclear what has exploded inside the facility. One initial explosion and two subsequent explosions happened.

Firefighters had to pull back as the 1.3-million-gallon water supply on scene started to run out.

Fire crews say they do not need to rush in and try to put the fire out. It’s not like a house fire where they need to save people. They are going to be calculated and keep everyone safe as they work on the fire.

Savannah Fire Battalion Chief Wayne Ifill says Glynn County crews have found the valve the chemical was leaking from and is attempting to isolate it before the leak flares back up, which is common.

The sheriff’s office has evacuated Hickory Bluff, Sanctuary Cove, Satilla Shores and Royal Oaks neighborhoods. Two schools are sheltering in place.

The sheriff’s office has engaged Code Red and there is a multi agency fire detail heading to the scene. Minor injuries to one firefighter have been reported, according to a post on the Glynn County Commission’s Facebook page. That firefighter is stable as of late Monday morning. No civilians have been injured.

Also according to the commissioner’s page, the call came in at 3:56 a.m. A one mile evacuation radius has been put into place and a three mile shelter in place radius has been put into place. They say wind shift is a concern.

Helping Glynn County includes crews from Camden County, Nahunta, Brunswick, Jacksonville, Fla., and Savannah Fire.

Savannah Fire is sending one engine and special operations chief. Savannah Fire is the regional HAZMAT team. SFD has personnel and equipment to handle these kinds of industrial fires, especially after learning lessons from the sugar refinery fire a few years ago. Savannah Fire says they are on standby and will not be called to step in unless the fire grows again.

Evacuated residents in the evacuated areas of Satilla Shores or Royal Oaks are able to go to the Ballard Gymnasium for shelter.

In total, officials believe about 100 households have evacuated. Crews continue to evaluate where chemicals are evaporating from, and more evacuations may be necessary. Weather Service is on scene helping them judge wind direction and effects.

Officials held a press conference at 11 Monday morning to give an update, which you can watch below:

