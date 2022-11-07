Sky Cams
First responders in Beaufort Co. to receive signing bonuses

By Tyler Manion
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORTY COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Staffing shortages around the country have forced companies to go the extra mile as they try to hire new employees.

Through an initiative that officially kicked off on November 1st, new employees signing on to work for Beaufort County EMS, Sheriff’s Office or detention center will receive a $7,500 signing bonus.

”We have had voids as far as EMTs and paramedics go but we have seen an increase in people seeking employment, but we still have some vacancies so hopefully this sign on bonus will be an initiative to have more people work for our department,” said Virginia Marshall, the public information officer for Beaufort County EMS.

It’s no secret the last few years have been tough on front line workers, she’s hoping this helps bring people back into the career.

”The pandemic has hit everybody in the health care field, just with the increase in call volume, the increase in patients being sick so hopefully this will be something that people appreciate.”

As we’re only one week into this program so far we’re going to have to wait and see if this new incentive brings in the amount of staff the county is hoping.

