Flags, crosses honoring veterans placed along Lyons streets

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of crosses and flags took their place along the road Monday as part of the Lyons Lions Club’s annual tribute recognizing their veterans.

Every year more crosses are added. It’s a tradition admired by family members and friends.

When the city started this tradition, there were only about 50 of these crosses. Now, along Victory Drive, there’s 256.

Veterans Day is a day to thank and honor all who’ve served - living or deceased. The city and the Lyons Lions Club started this six years ago and they’ve watched as people really took to the tradition to the point where it’s outgrown Victory Drive. It’s now extended to another street across from the skate park.

The city says each cross is built by volunteers who put the veteran’s name on it and the branch he/she served in. It’s then carefully placed in its spot for all to see when they drive or walk by.

Mayor Willis NeSmith’s father was a Korean War Veteran who passed away in January. June NeSmith, the mayor’s mother, says she always loved this tradition and knows her late husband would be so proud that his cross now stands among all the other brave men and women.

“He had always said he wanted a cross of his own. He really thought this was something that kind of memorialized everybody’s service,” Mayor NeSmith said.

“He would be ecstatic. He truly was a veteran. He loved the veterans. He supported them and he just loved it,” June NeSmith said.

These crosses will stay up for the next two weeks. They’ll be back again for Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.