Hinesville Vietnam veteran honored with bench along Veterans Memorial Walk

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - As we get closer to Veterans Day, many communities in our area are preparing to honor their servicemen and women.

In Hinesville, a special veteran received recognition for his service to our country as well as to his friends and neighbors.

A bench along the Veterans Memorial Walk in Bryant Commons Park in Hinesville will now carry the name of a Vietnam veteran, and an important member of the community.

This group gathered to honor SGM Chad Chaffee Monday morning…

“Chad Chaffee has been an integral part of Hinesville and Liberty County communities, the veterans’ community, helping those in need,” said Michelle Ricketson with the Hinesville Downtown Development Authority.

SGM Chaffee served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1989, and those who knew him, say he continued to serve his community long after leaving the military.

“My father did a lot throughout his years here. A lot I never got to see,” said Chad’s son and Air Force veteran, Kevin Chaffee.

Chad played an integral role in establishing the Veterans Memorial Walk in Hinesville. Now, this bench is dedicated to him. A permanent memorial in the community he left behind after passing away in July 2021.

“He had put a lot into this, a lot of effort in making sure veterans are always remembered and people are always keeping them in their hearts and minds and prayers.”

With the four words he lived by forever etched into the memorial.

“We included four words that we felt really included his work and his life, that was God, country, family, and community.”

The Chaffee family, with a long history of military service, all remembered along the Veterans Memorial Walk.

