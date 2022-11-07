Hyundai metaplant supplier to build new facility in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp announced today hundreds more jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our region.

An automotive parts company will establish a plant in Bulloch County just up the interstate from the massive Hyundai plant being built.

Local developers say this announcement, a $317 million plant with 630 jobs, is just the first in a series of announcements coming in connection with the Hyundai plant in Bryan County.

The celebration last month of Hyundai’s groundbreaking included promises of supplier plants around the region, bringing more jobs and more development. Ajin USA will produce electronics and body panels for Hyundai.

Developers say negotiations with this company and others began in May with Hyundai’s announcement.

“They were one of the first suppliers to visit Statesboro and Bulloch County and you could tell early on that they were very happy with the site that we had to offer them,” said Benjy Thompson with the Development Authority of Bulloch County.

He says Bulloch and other counties along the Interstate will see more companies building here because they’re close to the megasite and can haul there quickly.

“Some of them are large like Ajin. Some of them are medium or smaller size.”

Ajin will build in the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park along Highway 301. They’ll be the second industry to build there, behind Aspen Aerogels.

Thompson says we’ll hear more announcements in the weeks and months to come.

