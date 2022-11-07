Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns, police say

Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina has been charged after he poured boiling hot water on a child as a form of punishment, police said.

According to Rock Hill police, the mother of a 3-year-old girl told officers that Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water on the child’s cheek.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

It’s unclear what relation Okorie has to the child.

Police said Okorie has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police arrest suspect following shooting in downtown Savannah
The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
Fire, explosions reported at Symrise Chemical Plant in Glynn Co.
Chatham Pkwy
1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy
Body found after mobile home fire in Effingham County
1 person dead following two-vehicle crash in Brooklet

Latest News

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm...
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Biden congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on election victory
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps