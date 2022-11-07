Manager of business in City Market still feels safe after Sunday’s shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One manager of a business in City Market still feels safe despite Sunday morning’s shooting.

Savannah Police have made an arrest in the shooting they say took place in the area of City Market.

A manager at America’s Prohibition Museum says she was shocked to hear about this latest shooting at City Market.

“They’re doing what they can do but you can’t stop every gun violence. You can’t stop every fight.”

While people are out and about in City Market today, Sunday police say a fight is what lead up to this shooting that happened near Jefferson and West Saint Julian St. around 1:45 a.m.

27-year-old Joshua Bowser was arrested and is now facing aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction and marijuana possession charges. A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were injured.

Police say Bowser got into an altercation with the male victim before the shooting.

That shooting taking place just feet away from American Prohibition Museum.

While the gun violence caught Manager Ashley Harris of guard, she said she doesn’t have many safety concerns because of added safety protocols in the area.

“They put a lot of things in place with the bright lights and more police patrol around. I don’t feel like it’s that much of a concern,” Ashley Harris said.

While they’ve made an arrest in this shooting, the investigation continues.

