Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area.

Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled.

Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.

Now despite the Veterans Day cancellation organizers say they’re seeing growing support for the display. Each year the committee honors veterans with nearly 200 flags and crosses in the middle of the city.

10 new flags were set to be dedicated during Friday’s ceremony. The display was at risk of ending after organizers struggled to find the flag’s original sponsors to help maintain them.

So they reached out to the community asking for new sponsors to help the non-profit maintain the display. Committee members say the response was overwhelming.

“Since all this came up, we have volunteers coming out now, they’re helping put the flags up. They’re helping do repairs to the poles that were damaged before. The community has really come out to help, and we’ve had the surrounding communities that have sent donations in or said, ‘If you need help, let us know. We’re there, we’ll come and help,” Flag Committee Member Amy Barnes said.

The committee says they’ll now be able to keep the display going but decided to cancel the Veterans Day event, so they didn’t risk any weather-related damage to the flag.

The group plans to put the display up next during Memorial Day.

