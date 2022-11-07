Police searching for missing 14-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say Zyontae Allen was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on Nov. 6.

He was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans, and crocs. They say he may have changed clothes.

Zyontae is 5′9, weighs 148 pounds, and has a medium length afro.

If seen, call 911.

