Police searching for missing 14-year-old
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.
Police say Zyontae Allen was last seen near the hotels on Stephenson Avenue on Nov. 6.
He was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans, and crocs. They say he may have changed clothes.
Zyontae is 5′9, weighs 148 pounds, and has a medium length afro.
If seen, call 911.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.