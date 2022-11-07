Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah city manager appoints new fire chief

Elzie Kitchen
Elzie Kitchen(City of Savannah)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man serving as Savannah’s interim fire chief will take the job full time.

City Manager Jay Melder says Elzie Kitchen has been permanently appointed to the role.

Kitchen has been serving as interim since July 2, 2022.

He’s been with the fire department since 1998.

Kitchen released a statement saying:

“Being selected as the City of Savannah’s Fire Chief is truly an honor. There are a lot of good leaders in Savannah. I believe promoting from within gives employees a goal to work toward and allows them to see there are opportunities for career advancement while fostering a deep sense of loyalty and stability. My selection shows other City employees that you can start in an entry-level position and make it to the top of a department.”

His appointment is effective immediately.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police arrest suspect following shooting in downtown Savannah
The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
Evacuation orders lifted after fire extinguished at chemical plant in Glynn Co.
Chatham Pkwy
1 dead following crash on Chatham Pkwy
Body found after mobile home fire in Effingham County
Play of the Week

Latest News

THE News at 7
South Carolina sees increase in flu cases
The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an uncontrolled fire at the Symrise...
Evacuation orders lifted after fire extinguished at chemical plant in Glynn Co.
THE News at 6
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict
THE News at 6
Evacuation orders lifted after fire extinguished at chemical plant in Glynn Co.