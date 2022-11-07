Savannah city manager appoints new fire chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The man serving as Savannah’s interim fire chief will take the job full time.

City Manager Jay Melder says Elzie Kitchen has been permanently appointed to the role.

Kitchen has been serving as interim since July 2, 2022.

He’s been with the fire department since 1998.

Kitchen released a statement saying:

“Being selected as the City of Savannah’s Fire Chief is truly an honor. There are a lot of good leaders in Savannah. I believe promoting from within gives employees a goal to work toward and allows them to see there are opportunities for career advancement while fostering a deep sense of loyalty and stability. My selection shows other City employees that you can start in an entry-level position and make it to the top of a department.”

His appointment is effective immediately.

