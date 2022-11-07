Sen. Raphael Warnock makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day just over one day away and Georgia’s US Senate candidates are giving their final pitch to voters this weekend before polls open.

The two candidates Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Hershel Walker are locked in a close matchup that could help decide which party controls the chamber.

In the final hours of his 2022 midterm campaign incumbent Georgia US Senator Raphael Warnock knocked on Eastside Savannah doors hoping to mobilize voters.

It’s a homecoming for the south Georgia Democrat who is locked in a fierce reelection campaign with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

“We’re actually in my mother’s neighborhood, not far from where my mom lives. So I know people all over the city and it’s great to be home,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said.

“I can’t tell you how many folks I’ve met, just knocking on doors, work every single day they have no healthcare. I’m going to be thinking about them hopefully when the people of Georgia return me to the Senate to do this work,” Sen. Raphael Warnock says.

The Senator met with supporters earlier in the day enlisting the help of film director Spike Lee to energize support.

Warnock also making the case for why he should be reelected when discussing his opponent.

“You should ask yourself if the person you’re voting for has actually demonstrated any interest in the subject matter. And you can tell If you listen to him talk. And I think character matters, I do.”

The Senator highlighting his push for access to healthcare and lower prescription drug costs as one reason he’s focused on less urban areas.

“When I think about something like Medicaid expansion, for example, the fact that our hospitals have been closing. Almost all of them have been in rural areas, they’ve been outside of Atlanta. So, I absolutely care about these folks.”

The final push comes as a closely watched matchup on election night looms.

Republican Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker also hit the campaign trail near Atlanta Sunday. He was joined by former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley who was there to show her support.

The former UGA football player speaking about why he thinks he’s the most qualified candidate for the job.

