Subtropical storm Nicole to bring in wind/rain by the end of the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning starts out warm with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Patchy fog will be around, so plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes to get to work or school in the morning!

Temperatures warm to 80 by noon with highs in the lower 80s. That’s about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Although it’ll be warm, we’ll have a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day. A few clouds will be around during the evening with temperatures in the 70s.

Monday Tybee Tides: 9.3′ 6:56AM I 1.5′ 1:24PM I 8.7′ 7:20PM

Tuesday will be dry and windy. We’ll once again start out in the low to mid 60s with highs in the mid 70s. Drier air will filter in throughout the day with wind gusts near 25 miles per hour possible, mainly along the coast.

One Wednesday, low pressure will close in from the south which will increase our wind across the area. Wind gusts along the coast will likely be over 30 miles per hour. Most of the rain will likely remain offshore and to our south, but will increase heading into Thursday.

Thursday and Friday look wet and breezy, as Subtropical storm Nicole continues moving north across Florida. We’ll start feeling a stronger northeasterly wind Tuesday and Wednesday. Model guidance has not become consistent on the track of the center of the lwo, but heavy rain, potential coastal flooding, rough surf, beach erosion and gusty conditions will all be possible Thursday, Friday and early Saturday.

This system should exit the area early this weekend, with cooler air finally filtering back in.

Tropical update:

Subtropical Storm Nicole will move toward the eastern coast of Florida during the second half of the week This is the system that will bring us wind and rain toward the end of the week into early Saturday.

There is a second are of low pressure with a medium chance of development, but this system is east of Bermuda and is not expected to impact land.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

